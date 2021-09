Photo Credit: SL for JewishPress.com

A stabbing attempt at the Gush Etzion junction Monday morning ended without injuries and the terrorist was shot and neutralized.

The terrorist was a resident of the nearby village of Beit Fajr which is well-known as nest of terrorism.

Today is the three year Yahrzeit since Ari Fuld hy’d was murdered by an Arab terrorist at the Gush Etzion Junction (Remembering Ari Fuld hy’d).