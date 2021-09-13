Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Following the third night in a row of rockets shot at Israel and IDF response attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Monday morning on a harsh message that Israel sent to the terrorist factions in the Strip through the Egyptians, warning that if the rocket launches continue, the response would be “very violent.”

Sunday night, a rocket was fired at the Gaza envelope settlements and was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. A man and a boy were injured on their way to the protected area. The rocket fire was responded to by the Israeli Air Force overnight attacks in the Gaza Strip. During the Air Force operations, another rocket was fired at the Gaza envelope, which was also intercepted.

Air Force fighter jets attacked a Hamas military post in Khan Yunis. In addition, the heavy machine gun which had been shooting at civilians in Sderot was fired upon during the air attacks. Earlier on Sunday night, the IAF attacked four military outposts serving as Hamas’ main training complexes, including facilities for the storage and production of weapons and a terrorist tunnel.

“The IDF will not accept Hamas’ terrorist attempts and considers it responsible for everything that’s happening in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.

Shortly before that, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said at the graduation ceremony of a seamen’s course: “The IDF defends the Gaza Strip border, and we will not accept any violation of our sovereignty. We attack after every violation. If the situation escalates, Hamas and the Gaza Strip will pay a heavy price.”

