Israeli Cabinet Minister Yuval Steinitz said Tuesday that he is “not worried” about the ramification of an American deal to sell F-35 stealth combat jets to the United Arab Emirates. (Photo, Hadas Parush / Flash 90)

“I assume the Americans are developing the means to overcome the aircraft’s “evasive” ability,” Steinitz said according to IDF Galei Tzahal Army Radio. “It would be a good thing for them to share that with us,” he said.

“In any case, the F-35 doesn’t have enough of a range to reach Israel from the United Arab Emirates,” Steinitz added.

However, IDF Lt.-Col. (res.) and combat helicopter pilot Oren Peled responded to Steinitz in a post on Twitter, “If the range exists from Israel to Iran, the range also exists from the United Arab Emirates to Israel; they also have refueling points along the way and it may not even be necessary to refuel in the air.”