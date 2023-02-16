Photo Credit: Israel Police
Israel Police and Nature & Parks Authority officers rescue a stolen lion cub from an apartment in central Israel. Feb. 15, 2023

Israeli Border Guard Police detectives and inspectors from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority tracked down “Abu Malek” – a stolen lion cub who was being held illegally in someone’s apartment.

Videos of the cub surfaced on social media, showing Abu Malek walking in various areas. The cub, which was taken to a veterinarian for an examination, “was purchased several times by several suspects who owned and traded it,” police said.

In response, an undercover investigation was launched by the Southern District Border Police anti-crime unit using “technological means and advanced investigative operations,” Superintendent Rabia Kahlul said in a statement.

Wednesday evening, the detectives and inspectors raided the central Israeli apartment in which the cub was being held, and managed to free him.

It’s not clear where the cub originated, nor was there any information about the cub’s mother, from whom he was taken at a very young age.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

