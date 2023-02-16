Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israeli Border Guard Police detectives and inspectors from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority tracked down “Abu Malek” – a stolen lion cub who was being held illegally in someone’s apartment.

בלשי מג"ב ופקחי רט"ג הצליחו לאתר בדירת מסתור את גור האריות המכונה "אבו מאלק" שהוחזק באופן בלתי חוקי.

בעקבות סרטונים שעלו ברשתות החברתיות נפתחה חקירה סמויה ביחידה המרכזית של מג"ב דרום והערב פשטו בלשים ופקחי רט"ג על דירת מסתור במרכז ואיתרו בה את גור האריות. ?: דוברות המשטרה pic.twitter.com/wIdu0aWNTm — רשות הטבע והגנים (@rashut_hateva) February 15, 2023

Videos of the cub surfaced on social media, showing Abu Malek walking in various areas. The cub, which was taken to a veterinarian for an examination, “was purchased several times by several suspects who owned and traded it,” police said.

In response, an undercover investigation was launched by the Southern District Border Police anti-crime unit using “technological means and advanced investigative operations,” Superintendent Rabia Kahlul said in a statement.

Wednesday evening, the detectives and inspectors raided the central Israeli apartment in which the cub was being held, and managed to free him.

It’s not clear where the cub originated, nor was there any information about the cub’s mother, from whom he was taken at a very young age.