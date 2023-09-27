Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet and Border Police on Wednesday carried out a counterterror arrest operation in the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarm, arresting multiple terror suspects.

During the rare daylight raid, the forces arrested a suspect at a business in the city in connection with terrorist activity. He was subsequently handed over to security personnel for further investigation.

Advertisement





Gunfire was directed at an Israeli military vehicle, but no Israeli casualties were reported.

Earlier in the day Israeli forces arrested 11 wanted suspects in additional counterterror operations that took place across the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

The terror suspects were arrested in the cities of Qalqilya, Tubas and Shecehm, as well as in the villages of Beit Deko, Beit Ummar and Shiyuach, as well as in Deheisha.

During their activities in in Qalqilya, terrorists opened fire, and hurled rocks and explosives at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal measures, the IDF said.

Similar scenes took place in Shiyuach and in Deheisha, where a military vehicle was damaged during the operation.

The forces also arrested two individuals during operations to locate and confiscate weapons in Hebron. Ammunition, parts of M16 assault weapons, a hunting rifle and four lathes used for producing weapons were seized.

All the detainees were transferred to security personnel for further investigation, as were the confiscated items.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.