Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem / POOL

Israeli Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman informed government ministers this weekend at the behest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the Cabinet meeting on Sunday will be conducted via video conference.

The meeting is expected to deal with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Seven centers – equipped with the requisite technologies and operated by technicians from the Prime Minister’s Office – will be established in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, to which the ministers will go on Sunday, according to a release from the prime minister’s office.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will conduct the meeting from his office in Jerusalem.