Photo Credit: Haim Zach (GPO)

As the State of Israel moved to stop the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the Health Ministry released its updated instructions to the public late Saturday night following an address by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, explaining the new restrictions.

Following are the instructions of the Ministry of Health

(15 March 2020)

Advertisement



* Educational institutions: *

• All educational institutions will cease to operate, regardless of the number of children in the framework. This will also close the special education network, residential schools, daycare centers, family-based daycare, youth camps, summer camps and lunch programs.

* Also closed: *

• Shopping malls (except supermarkets and pharmacies, places that sell non-consumable food on site)

• Discos, bars, pubs and dining establishments, including hotel dining (except running dining establishments that provide non-consumable food on site)

• Ballrooms

• Gyms and swimming pools, water parks, zoo, safaris, living areas

• Mikvaot (men), bathhouse

• Cinemas, theater and other cultural institutions

• Amusement facilities and amusement park

• Business for non-medical treatment of the human body

• Places to conduct shows and fairs

• Public craft

• Cable car

• Heritage sites

• Prayer and religious ceremonies are to be held in groups of up to 10 people each, while maintaining a distance of two meters from person to person and no more than two groups at a time.

• Prohibition of visits to rehabilitation centers, nursing or health care facilities serving as long-term care centers for their residents, with the exception of a maximum of one escort or aide, preferably a permanent escort or aide.

* Workplaces: *

Workplaces are to carry out transfer of work performed from home to the workplace, with no gathering of crowds whatsoever. At this time, essential workplaces will be able to continue working as long as they maintain at least two meters between employees in all places and identify where employees are.

• More than two people per vehicle should be avoided

• Absolute ban on anyone with illness coming to the workplace

• All gatherings over 10 people prohibited

• Ministry of Health recommends avoiding the use of public transport as much as possible