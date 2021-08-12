Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
View of a large fire that broke out near Neve Ilan, west of Jerusalem, June 9, 2021.

A 36-year-old Arab resident of the new section of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Anata, has been arrested by Israel Police for suspected arson.

The unnamed suspect is accused of having ignited the August 3 wildfire that consumed a grove of trees near the Givat Shaul industrial area in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli Srugim news site.

Advertisement

Israeli firefighters are constantly battling strategically-set blazes set by Arab arson terrorists throughout the country.

The blaze consumed dozens of dunams of woodland and endangered gasoline and fuel tanks at the nearby Glilot installation.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Friday, with a police request to extend his remand to enable continuation of the investigation.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Shoots Down Drone Sent by Hezbollah in Lebanon
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...