Talks are underway to arrange a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden in July at the White House, according to Hebrew-language Walla! News diplomatic affairs correspondent Barak Ravid.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed that talks are underway to coordinate a visit by Bennett to the White House.

The date for the visit is expected to be set soon.

This will be Bennett’s first visit with a president in the White House as Israel’s prime minister.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, on the other hand, is making his final visit to the United States as an Israeli president; his term ends early next month.

Rivlin is slated to meet with Biden on Monday. The two men are expected to discuss Israel’s new government and — of course — Iran.

Rivlin is slated to meet with a host of Congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle, as well as Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

