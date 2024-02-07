Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams / Flash 90

Tens of thousands of Jews are expected to gather Thursday at the Western Wall Plaza for a special prayer assembly on the eve of Rosh Chodesh Adar I, the beginning of the month of Adar on the Jewish calendar.

The prayers will be broadcast live.

“In light of the call of the greats of the generation and the chief rabbis of Israel who call upon the entire nation to unite in prayer at this time, the House of Israel will gather at a prayer assembly at the Western Wall Plaza at 3:45 pm,” the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said in the announcement.

During the prayer assembly, Psalms will be recited, along with the afternoon Mincha prayer and Selichot penitential prayers.

“Together they will accept the “yoke of the Kingdom of Heaven” as a plea for the salvation of the people of Israel, the release of captives, the well-being of the fighters and security forces, comfort for the bereaved families, and healing of all the wounded,” the Foundation added.