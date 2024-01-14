Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
One of the weapons found in the vehicle after terrorists breached a security checkpoint near Metzad in Gush Etzion. Jan. 14, 2024

Alert IDF soldiers prevented a major terrorist attack on Sunday by Palestinian Authority operatives who breached a security checkpoint near Popper’s Farm.

According to the IDF, the terrorists drove their car straight through the checkpoint near the community of Metzad.

“The soldiers pursued the terrorists’ car, during which the terrorists opened fire toward them,” the IDF said in a statement.

“In response, the soldiers fired toward the terrorists and neutralized them. The rifle used by the terrorists, an axe, and ammunition were found at the scene.”

The shootout ended with one dead terrorist and a second who was wounded.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

