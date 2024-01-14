Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Alert IDF soldiers prevented a major terrorist attack on Sunday by Palestinian Authority operatives who breached a security checkpoint near Popper’s Farm.

According to the IDF, the terrorists drove their car straight through the checkpoint near the community of Metzad.

“The soldiers pursued the terrorists’ car, during which the terrorists opened fire toward them,” the IDF said in a statement.

“In response, the soldiers fired toward the terrorists and neutralized them. The rifle used by the terrorists, an axe, and ammunition were found at the scene.”

The shootout ended with one dead terrorist and a second who was wounded.