Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Border Police arrested two Arab teenagers armed with a knife near the bus station opposite the Tomb of the Patriarch in Hebron. The teenagers were heading towards an Israeli waiting at the station, when the Border Policemen noticed them approaching and became suspicious.

סיכול פיגוע נוסף תוך שעות הפעם בגזרת חברון: סוכל פיגוע דקירה בחברון-

מחבל כבן 16 מגיע לכיוון תחנת אוטובוס מול מערת המכפלה עם סכין כוח מג"ב מבחין בו מבצע עליו בידוק ומאתרים סכין המחבל הועבר לחקירה pic.twitter.com/MZolggL7RS — ♦️מרחב לבנון איוש ועזה♦️ (@YMClc4EOS1GC97N) November 22, 2020

The policemen ordered them to halt and the teenager armed with the knife threw it to the ground and surrendered, according to 0404.