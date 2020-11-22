Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Border Police arrested two Arab teenagers armed with a knife near the bus station opposite the Tomb of the Patriarch in Hebron. The teenagers were heading towards an Israeli waiting at the station, when the Border Policemen noticed them approaching and became suspicious.

The policemen ordered them to halt and the teenager armed with the knife threw it to the ground and surrendered, according to 0404.

