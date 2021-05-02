Photo Credit: Adiel Sharabi / TPS
Gush Etzion junction. May 2, 2021

A female terrorist was shot on Sunday morning near the Gush Etzion junction. The attack happened around 8:20 AM when the woman approached a bus stop at the junction and pulled out a knife.

Alert security forces shot her in the leg. The terrorist was taken to Sharei Tzedek Medical Center and is listed in moderate condition.

No one was injured in the attack.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded to the terror attack stating, “This morning we were witness to another attempt to harm Jews, simply because they are Jews. Our IDF soldiers did their jobs exceptionally and the incident ended without any casualties to our forces. The residents of Gush Etzion continue their mission of settling the land on behalf of the entire nation of Israel. This mission began before the War of Independence, and nothing will weaken our resolve to continue to grow and strengthen with love and great joy.”

