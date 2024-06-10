Photo Credit: IDF

Israel Defense Forces are searching for two Palestinian Authority terrorists who infiltrated the Sde Ephraim farm in the Binyamin region late Sunday night and torched a mobile home.

Sde Efraim is a small community located between the Jewish towns of Dolev and Na’aleh, east of Modi’in Illit and Kfar Ha’Oranim.

The home was inhabited by a couple who were married less than a week ago — as a result, the couple was unharmed, having been hosted at a Sheva Brachot celebration with the community. Newly-married couples are traditionally hosted for seven days following their nuptials at Sheva Brachot (“seven blessings”) during the evening hours.

According to security video footage from the farm, near the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah, the terrorists were armed.

A separate report said both terrorists were also wearing IDF helmets and bulletproof vests.

The fire ignited by the arsonists was extinguished. There were no physical injuries in the attack.