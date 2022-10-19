Photo Credit: Gordimer

The mammoth Tnuva dairy company is pulling its fresh 3 percent milk (mehadrin hechsher) off the shelves.

Wednesday’s announcement said the company is recalling its 2-liter bottles of the milk due to a one-month mistake on the expiration date.

Advertisement



The bottles were printed with the “best before” date printed as 28/11 instead of 28/10, according to the announcement.

The problem was discovered during the company’s internal quality control process.

The relevant barcode is: 7290004120832

The company reported the problem to the Central District Health Bureau at the Israeli Health Ministry.