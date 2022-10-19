Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders

An Israeli public bus traveling to Bnei Brak from the Samaria Jewish community of Immanuel was attacked by Palestinian Authority terrorists in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The attack took place shortly after 2 am near the Arab village of Azoun.

The terrorists hurled a Molotov cocktail (firebomb) at the vehicle, smashing the windshield and setting the right side of the bus on fire.

There were no physical injuries in the attack, although at least one passenger suffered shock.

All of the passengers were haredi religious Jewish families from Bnei Brak.

Wisely, the bus driver swerved to the side attempting to evade the attackers – causing the flaming explosive to miss the front of the bus.

The driver headed towards a nearby IDF checkpoint to file a report with security personnel.