Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Hamas’ mortar attacks on the crossings from Israel into the Gaza Strip while humanitarian supplies and personnel were being brought into Gaza are “unacceptable” and are “preventing vital humanitarian supplies from entering the Strip,” said Lynn Hastings, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in Palestine.

Gaza-based terrorists launched a massive bombardment of Israeli cities and towns in southern Israel on Tuesday, immediately after the IDF concluded the massive transfer of fuel into the Gaza Strip earlier in the day.

A soldier was lightly injured by a mortar fired at the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Gaza during the entry of civilian aid trucks into the Strip.

Israel halted the transfer of aid into Gaza following the attacks. The transfer of aid into Gaza during the fighting was authorized by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, and the behest of the international community.

There were 40 trucks loaded with food, medical equipment, and humanitarian aid on their way to the crossing. It is unclear why Hamas doesn’t want humanitarian aid to reach its civilian population.

Later on, there was another attempt to allow the convoy to go through. While eight trucks managed to enter, there was another mortar attack and the transfer was again halted.

The UN will try again on Wednesday, Hastings said. “We call for calm to allow us to do so.”