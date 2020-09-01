Photo Credit: Sgt. Eric Garland / Public Domain

The U.S. Army has awarded a contract to Israeli defense company Elbit Systems worth up to $79 million.

It will provide the U.S. Army with commander hand stations, gunner hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

“The gunner hand stations enable crew members to target and fire, and work in collaboration with the commander hand stations that drive the vehicles’ turret. The circuit cards provide processing and power supply to the hand station units,” according to Reuters.

The contract will be administered over the course of five years.