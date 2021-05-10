Photo Credit: TPS/ Hillel Meier

“Due to recent violent confrontations, upcoming celebrations, and commemorations, the Old City is off-limits to embassy personnel through 8 am (Sunday) May 16,” the US State Department said Monday evening in a security alert.

“Embassy personnel in East Jerusalem and City Center advised to remain indoors from 7 pm to 8 am,” the alert said.

“Embassy personnel have been advised to avoid large crowds and public/official festivities through Jerusalem Day and Ramadan.

“The embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents often take place without warning,” the alert said.