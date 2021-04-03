Photo Credit: U.S. State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha

Unfortunately, this is not an April Fools’ Joke.

Matt Lee, AP’s diplomatic reporter simply asked Ned Price, the US State Department Spokesman to name the recent agreement signed between Israel and numerous the Middle East countries under President Trump, and Price refused to call say the agreement’s name, the “Abraham Accords”, repeatedly preferring to call it a normalization agreement.

This awkward exchange between @APDiploWriter and @StateDeptSpox about the ever-elusive name of the peace deals between Israel and its Arab neighbors is—dare I say—Price-less. It's also instructive about the Biden Administration's regressive approach to the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/OwwSoEqRU8 — Len Khodorkovsky (@MessageFromLen) April 1, 2021

Advertisement



Not a good sign.