Unfortunately, this is not an April Fools’ Joke.

Matt Lee, AP’s diplomatic reporter simply asked Ned Price, the US State Department Spokesman to name the recent agreement signed between Israel and numerous the Middle East countries under President Trump, and Price refused to call say the agreement’s name, the “Abraham Accords”, repeatedly preferring to call it a normalization agreement.

Not a good sign.

