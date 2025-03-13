Photo Credit: Yesha Council

In a groundbreaking diplomatic move, senior officials from the Yesha Council have made their first-ever official visit to a Muslim country. The delegation, representing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, was hosted at a prestigious Iftar dinner by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a leading member of the United Arab Emirates’ Federal National Council.

The visit marks a significant step toward regional cooperation under the framework of the Abraham Accords. Yisrael Ganz, Chairman of the Yesha Council, captured the spirit of the mission, stating, “A new world order requires new alliances and thinking outside the box.”

The delegation, which returned to Israel yesterday, included Yisrael Ganz, Head of the Binyamin Regional Council; Eliram Azulai, Head of the South Hebron Hills Regional Council; and Omar Rahamim, CEO of the Yesha Council. Rabbi Matanya Yedid, Head of the Sifra Institute, also accompanied the group.

Throughout the visit, the Yesha Council leaders engaged in candid discussions with senior UAE government officials, business leaders, social influencers, and Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE, Yossi Shelly. Talks centered on fostering economic partnerships and strengthening political ties, particularly in Judea and Samaria.

Reflecting on the significance of the visit, Yisrael Ganz emphasized the shifting geopolitical landscape:

“Our visit to the United Arab Emirates is a powerful symbol of the changing dynamics in the Middle East and the necessity for innovative thinking. A new world order requires new alliances and thinking outside the box. True regional stability depends on cooperation grounded in mutual respect and an honest acknowledgment of reality. This collaboration is a key step toward strengthening Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and securing a prosperous future for both nations. We deeply appreciate Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi’s warm hospitality and the opportunity to engage in open and meaningful dialogue. This visit paves the way for future partnerships that will benefit the entire region.”

Eliram Azulai, Head of the South Hebron Hills Regional Council, highlighted the courage and vision he encountered among Emirati leaders:

“It was inspiring to meet bold leaders who are eager to understand the realities on the ground in Judea and Samaria. I encountered leadership that shares our resolve to confront the threats posed by Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Iran—including their civilian networks operating in Judea and Samaria. These leaders are not afraid to speak openly about the need to combat the Palestinian Authority’s incitement to hatred and violence against Jews. Our direct engagement with senior figures in the UAE opens new doors to advance the implementation of the Abraham Accords in our region. This visit is an essential first step toward a joint front that will strengthen Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and foster lasting regional cooperation.”

Over half a million Jews live in Judea and Samaria.

