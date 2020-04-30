Photo Credit: Knesset Channel / Twitter

MK Zvika Hauser (Derech Eretz) decided to dedicate his time in front of the Knesset Plenum on Thursday to talk about the 100-year-anniversary of the San Remo Conference, which declared a Jewish National Homeland for the Jewish people.

At which points the Arab MKs from the Joint Arab List began yelling and screaming uncontrollably, in particular MK Abu Shahadeh.

Advertisement



Hauser responded to the Arab MKs, pointing out that the Arabs didn’t accept the decision for a Jewish homeland in 1920, not in 1947, not in 1948, not in 1967, and they don’t accept a Jewish homeland now either, a hundred years later – even as they sit in the Knesset in the Jewish state.

“לא קיבלתם את זה ב-1920, לא קיבלתם את זה ב-47′, לא קיבלתם את זה ב-48′, לא קיבלתם את זה ב-67′. אתם לא מקבלים את זה מאה שנה אחרי”. ח”כ צבי האוזר הקדיש את נאומו במליאה לציון 100 שנים לוועידת סן רמו, מה שעורר ויכוח בינו לבין הח”כים מהרשימה המשותפת@ZviHauser @ShahadehAbou pic.twitter.com/FKPPQIt9OJ — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) April 30, 2020