Photo Credit: Piotr Drabik from Poland / Wikimedia / CC2.0
Kayne West.

Former President Donald Trump hosted antisemitic rapper Kanye West for dinner this week at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, as he begins his campaign for re-election to the White House.

Kanye West: I’m Targeted by ‘Jewish Media Mafia’

Advertisement

West (who legally changed his name to “Ye”) claimed in a video posted Thursday on Twitter that white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nicholas Fuente, who joined him at Mar-a-Lago, is “actually a loyalist” to the former president.

Fuente, 24, has been banned from numerous major social media platforms because of his inflammatory rhetoric, including claims that the Holocaust never happened.

West and Fuente were seen together at Miami International Airport prior to the dinner.

On Friday, Trump confirmed on his “Truth Social” platform that the two had dinner with him but denied he invited Fuente.

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

West also asked Trump to be (West’s) running mate in the 2024 presidential race. The rapper said his request threw Trump off guard.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard,” he said.

Commenting in response to reports of the meeting, former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who served under Trump, tweeted in a statement, “To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong.

“I condemned Barak Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright,” Friedman added. “This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSecond Jerusalem Bombing Victim Succumbs to Wounds
Next articleWhoopi Goldberg: Labeling Hamas, Taliban as Terror Groups ‘Depends On Who You Talk To’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR