White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement Monday night following the signing ceremony of decrees by Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing the independence of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow Recognizes Independence of Separatist Regions in Ukraine

Psaki said the Biden Administration had “anticipated a move like this from Russia” and was “ready to respond immediately.

“President [Joe] Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine,” she said in a statement issued late Monday by the White House.

“This EO will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine. The Departments of State and Treasury will have additional details shortly. We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.

“To be clear: these measures are separate from, and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine.

“We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia’s ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine,” the statement concluded.