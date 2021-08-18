Photo Credit: Wikipedia / Yeshiva Toras Chaim

A yeshiva student in Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Denver was shot and killed on Tuesday night, according to a report The Lakewood Scoop. The Denver police announced his passing.

It was reportedly a drive-by shooting that happened at 11:30 PM. Other shootings have been reported in the area.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of N Stuart. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/eAJQU7D32D — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 18, 2021

