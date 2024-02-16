Photo Credit: TPS

There was a terror attack at the Re’em / Masmia junction near Gedera, just south of Yad Binyamin, just after noon on Friday. The terrorist opened fire on a bus stop full of people.

Initially, according to MDA paramedics, one man, age 20, was critically wounded and undergoing resuscitation. Another 20-year-old man was in serious condition.

Update: Both 20-year-old men were declared dead at Kaplan hospital.

A 16-year-old boy is in serious condition, a 65-year-old man is in serious condition, and a 65-year-old woman is in moderate condition, and a 52-year-old man is in moderate condition.

זירת הפיגוע הקשה בצומת מסמיה pic.twitter.com/J0MaeZIv1P — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 16, 2024

The terrorist was eliminated by a soldier who was nearby. According to his ID, he was from Shuafat in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu released a statement, “I send heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were murdered in the terrorist attack at Re’em Junction, and am praying for the wounded. This attack reminds us that the entire country is on the frontline and that the murderers, who come not only from Gaza, want to kill us all. We will continue to fight until total victory, with all our might, on every front, everywhere, until we restore the security and quiet for all citizens of Israel.”