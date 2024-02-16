Photo Credit: TPS
Terrorist at the Re'em / Masbia junction. Feb. 16, 2024.

There was a terror attack at the Re’em / Masmia junction near Gedera, just south of Yad Binyamin, just after noon on Friday. The terrorist opened fire on a bus stop full of people.

Initially, according to MDA paramedics, one man, age 20, was critically wounded and undergoing resuscitation. Another 20-year-old man was in serious condition.

Advertisement


Update: Both 20-year-old men were declared dead at Kaplan hospital.

A 16-year-old boy is in serious condition, a 65-year-old man is in serious condition, and a 65-year-old woman is in moderate condition, and a 52-year-old man is in moderate condition.

The terrorist was eliminated by a soldier who was nearby. According to his ID, he was from Shuafat in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu released a statement, “I send heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were murdered in the terrorist attack at Re’em Junction, and am praying for the wounded. This attack reminds us that the entire country is on the frontline and that the murderers, who come not only from Gaza, want to kill us all. We will continue to fight until total victory, with all our might, on every front, everywhere, until we restore the security and quiet for all citizens of Israel.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlee-Edition: February 16, 2024
Next articleNetanyahu Rejects Outright American, Arab Attempts to Impose 2-State Solution
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR