Photo Credit: Gad Amiton/TPS

Suspected Arab terrorists opened fire on a public bus in the Binyamin region of Samaria on Tuesday afternoon, Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) said.

The bus was traveling along Route 465 in the vicinity of Umm Safa, an Arab village located near the Jewish community of Ateret, when it was fired upon from a passing vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement





The driver called security forces and continued driving to Ateret. The Israel Defense Forces opened a manhunt for the terrorists. Bullet casings were found on the ground.

The incident comes amid a sharp increase in terrorist attacks on roads across Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

On Monday evening, at least one Jewish driver was lightly wounded when Arab terrorists stoned Israeli vehicles on a main highway in central Samaria, medical officials said.

According to the Magen David Adom emergency service, a 28-year-old man suffered a head wound in the attack, which took place on Route 60 near Sinjil, north of Ramallah.

Arab rock throwers on Monday also targeted Israeli drivers on routes 446 and 465, causing some damage. In a separate incident, terrorists threw a firebomb at Israelis traveling on Route 466 near Givat Asaf, reported Rescuers Without Borders.

The organization recorded additional stoning incidents in the areas of Yitzhar, Ma’ale Hever and Ma’ale Shomron.