Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Bank of Israel (BOI) reports that, due to the security situation, it has seen cases where credit cards and bank account information are being misused.

These situations have been dealt with since the outset by professionals at the Bank of Israel, including a special Banking Supervision Department team in cooperation with relevant government and security personnel.

The BOI did not clarify, but some wallets and credit cards belonging to victims of the Hamas attacks, or people who were forced to flee in a hurry, may have been stolen for use by terrorists.

“When we know where the account or credit card of the victim is being used, the family contacts the specific bank or credit card company in order to freeze activity in the account,” the Bank of Israel said.

“The Banking Supervision Department has instructed the supervised entities to act in such a situation to freeze the account, utilizing the necessary risk management and conducting a rapid identification process that is adapted to the situation.

“When it is now known where the victim’s financial activity is conducted, the Banking Supervision Department has established a special team to deal with such situations.”