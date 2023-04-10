Photo Credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

The Israel Ministry of Defense and the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense have signed a defense exports agreement for Greece to acquire Rafael’s “Spike” missile system. The contract is worth approximately NIS 1.44 billion ($388 million) and was led by SIBAT, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate.

Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and the Greek Director of the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments, Vice Admiral (rtd) Aristeidis Alexopulos signed a GTG agreement for export of the naval, air and land-based Spike missiles manufactured by “Rafael Advanced Defense Systems”.

Spike anti-tank guided missiles, manufactured by Rafael, are precise electro-optical missiles that incorporate advanced technology and can be launched from around 45 platforms from land, air, and sea.

Some 40 countries around the world use the Spike missiles, including 19 EU countries and NATO allies. More than 34,000 missiles from the Spike family have already been delivered to various countries around the world and more than 6,000 of them have been launched, both during training as well as for operational use, according to the Defense Ministry.

“This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

“This agreement with the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense is yet another expression of the strategic partnership between Israel and Greece,” Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir noted. “It is part of a series of agreements worth billions of shekels which we have signed in the last two years, including the recent update of the Greek Air Force Pilot Training Center’s capabilities.”

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yoav Har-Even, CEO and President of Rafael welcomed the agreement, and thanked the Israeli Ministry of Defense for “promoting cooperation with Greece in general and in regards to this deal in particular. The Spike missiles will strengthen the Greek army’s portfolio of operational tools and we expect further expansion through strategic collaborations in the near future.”