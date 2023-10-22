Photo Credit: Courtesy of HaShomer HaChadash

As the conflict in the southern region unfolded, HaShomer HaChadash, a grassroots organization, swiftly established a central hub for recruiting volunteers from across the nation, daily, to engage in both agricultural labor and the safeguarding of vital farmlands.

Across multiple agricultural areas within the vicinity of Gaza, a conspicuous dearth of laborers became evident, particularly among those farmers impacted by the exigencies of reserve duty or other wartime obligations. This shortfall in “working hands” has precipitated an authentic and pressing demand for help, as numerous communities in the Gaza border region find themselves reliant on the goodwill of these volunteers. Thousands of appeals have inundated HaShomer HaChadash, resulting in hundreds of volunteers descending upon these Gaza border communities each day.

In the pastoral settlement of Moshav Yated, situated on the fringes of the Gaza Strip, a profusion of HaShomer HaChadash volunteers has rallied to contribute to the harvest, filling the void left by many agricultural laborers who have temporarily abandoned their fields.

Eyal Cohen, a local farmer in Moshav Yated, expressed, “The agricultural sector is grappling with a crisis stemming from the scarcity of manpower. The extraordinary volunteers from HaShomer HaChadash arrive to join us in the harvest, lending their invaluable assistance during this period of wartime upheaval. This, I believe, embodies the essence of true Zionism.”

Shai Zohar, a dedicated volunteer hailing from Rosh Ha’ayin, working in the high-tech sector, added, “I’ve come to offer my support and play a role in the agricultural endeavors of the Gaza envelope. There’s a surplus of agricultural produce, and it feels like a genuine calling to be here, helping out. HaShomer HaChadash has adeptly organized structures in place, deploying volunteers among the farming community to maximize our impact. I implore anyone who can spare their time to assist with this vital volunteer work. Even while engaged in agricultural labor, the echoes of conflict resound nearby, but volunteering stands as a noble endeavor, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to contribute.”