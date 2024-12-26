Photo Credit: HaShomer HaChadash

As a fragile ceasefire takes hold between Israel and Hezbollah, farmers from evacuated frontline communities are cautiously returning to their orchards and vineyards, surveying the scars left by months of conflict. But their return is shadowed by deep uncertainty, as agricultural leaders and advocates call for immediate, tangible support to repair the extensive damage and ensure the future of farming along Israel’s northern border.

Representatives from these farming communities, alongside the non-profit organization HaShomer HaChadash, are pressing the Israeli government, especially Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, for a series of urgent measures: direct financial compensation, subsidies for rising water costs, significant support for foreign labor, and dedicated grants to encourage farmers to remain in these vulnerable areas.

HaShomer HaChadash, founded in 2007, is dedicated to preserving agricultural traditions and protecting farmland across Israel. The organization connects volunteers with farmers in need, fosters educational programs, and builds deep-rooted ties to the land.

“The war has inflicted devastating economic, professional, and personal harm on farmers living along the Lebanon border,” said On Rifman, Deputy CEO and co-founder of HaShomer HaChadash. “As these farmers prepare to return to their orchards and vineyards, the state must step up with substantial financial aid, water price relief, and labor support. Equally important is a comprehensive government plan to fortify agriculture in border regions.”

Rifman underscored the strategic importance of these agricultural communities, describing them as Israel’s “first line of defense.” “The events of October 7 and the subsequent war have made it clear: farmers along the borders are not only economic contributors but also a vital security presence. The state must recognize their role and invest accordingly,” he said.

Uri Sapir, Vice President of Community Building at HaShomer HaChadash, painted a sobering picture of the road ahead. “The damages sustained by farmers are not short-term challenges. Without immediate aid for destroyed orchards, vineyards, and critical equipment, many farmers face financial ruin. They cannot afford to wait for bureaucratic delays; they need action now.”

Sapir also stressed the need to attract young people to the region, framing it as a long-term investment in both agriculture and national resilience. “Agriculture along the border is not just about food production; it’s about maintaining a steadfast presence in these crucial areas. We must encourage young families to settle here, ensuring a vibrant and secure future.”

The survival of agriculture along Israel’s northern border is not just an economic issue, but a matter of national security and collective resilience.

