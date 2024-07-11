Photo Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) satellite for Azerbaijan's Azersky-2 program

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has reportedly signed a contract to supply Morocco with two advanced spy satellites, according to a report by Morocco World News, quoting Israeli media.

IAI said Tuesday it had entered a $1 billion contract to supply one of its systems to an unnamed “third party.”

Advertisement


IAI Chairman Amir Peretz reportedly flew to Morocco via a European country in recent days to finalize the deal, which has been kept under wraps.

The company filed a notice with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) saying the deal will be carried out over the next five years.

IAI has not confirmed the deal to media, saying in a brief statement that it “does not comment on reports about its transactions and does not provide information about trips made by the chairman.”

Moroccan authorities have also not confirmed the report, a not unreasonable move given the population’s strong support for the Palestinian Authority and Gaza, and its opposition to Morocco’s diplomatic relationship with Israel.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEU Agency: Jews in Europe Still Face High Levels of Antisemitism
Next articleNew Iranian President Reaffirms Intent to Annihilate Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR