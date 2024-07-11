Photo Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has reportedly signed a contract to supply Morocco with two advanced spy satellites, according to a report by Morocco World News, quoting Israeli media.

IAI said Tuesday it had entered a $1 billion contract to supply one of its systems to an unnamed “third party.”

IAI Chairman Amir Peretz reportedly flew to Morocco via a European country in recent days to finalize the deal, which has been kept under wraps.

The company filed a notice with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) saying the deal will be carried out over the next five years.

IAI has not confirmed the deal to media, saying in a brief statement that it “does not comment on reports about its transactions and does not provide information about trips made by the chairman.”

Moroccan authorities have also not confirmed the report, a not unreasonable move given the population’s strong support for the Palestinian Authority and Gaza, and its opposition to Morocco’s diplomatic relationship with Israel.

