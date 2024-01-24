Photo Credit: Andrew McIntire / TPS

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) made a secondary offering of 17,156,677 ordinary shares at an offering price of 20.60 Shekels ($5.6) per share.

According to the agreement between the TASE and certain of its shareholders that it publicly disclosed on December 14, 2023, the TASE will receive approximately 242 million Shekels ($66 million) of the net proceeds from this offering after deducting placing commissions and other offering expenses payable in connection with the offering.

The TASE revealed that one of the people who purchased shares in the offering was the American billionaire investor Bill Ackman and his Israeli wife Neri Oxman who acquired roughly a 5% interest in the exchange.

“Notably, the transaction drew robust interest from investors across Israel, the United States, Europe, and Australia, reflecting a strong vote of confidence in both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the Israeli economy at large,” said the TASE in a statement. “Among the prominent buyers were Neri Oxman and Bill Ackman who have agreed to purchase approximately a 4.9% equity stake in the TASE.”