Photo Credit: Flash90
Chinese construction workers in Tel Aviv.

The Population and Immigration Authority concluded a deal with the Chinese Contractors Association to brig 3,000 additional workers to Israel for the construction industry.

In the next two months a screening and recruitment process for the workers will begin.

Today, approximately 28,000 construction workers are employed in Israel.

The Authority said the addition of 3,000 workers will be a significant boost to the construction industry in Israel.

The CEO of the Authority, Eyal Siso: “Every addition of workers in the construction industry has significant consequences for the plight of the housing industry and we invest great efforts to promote the issue in our aspects.”

