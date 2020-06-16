Photo Credit: Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced Israel will open its skies, and its tourism to visitors from Greece and Cyprus.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a joint news conference together with visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is in the Jewish State for a single day series of G2G meetings.

“We are talking here about a target date of 1 August for opening the skies to the destinations of Greece and Cyprus,” Netanyahu told reporters.

“This also depends on what happens with the corona pandemic but if the numbers allow it, this is the target gate for opening the skies. This is very important news,” he said.