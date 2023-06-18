Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel is set to sell more than 200 of its acclaimed Merkava battle tanks to at least two countries abroad, including one in Europe, according to an interview in the Hebrew-language Calcalist business newspaper.

This could be the first sale of the Merkava in Europe, and there is speculation that the tanks might ultimately be headed to Ukraine.

Yair Kulas, head of the Defense Ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), did not reveal the identities of the nations negotiating the sale during the interview.

“There are two potential countries with whom we are holding advanced talks [on the sale],” Kulas said. “I am prohibited from naming them, but one is on the European continent.”

Among its other responsibilities, SIBAT negotiates the sale of weapons systems and other materiel being phased out of use by the Israel Defense Forces.

“Following the war in Europe, several countries expressed interest in purchasing old Merkava tanks from the IDF’s surplus, which were retired years ago,” the IDF said in a statement.

Both the Merkava II and the Merkava III are likely to be for sale, as the IDF has since transitioned to using the Merkava IV.

The MK4, as it is also called, is fitted with the Trophy Active Protection System produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

US Defense Department approval will be necessary prior to the sale because some parts of the Merkava II and Merkava II are US-made. US approval is expected, according to Ynet, which reported the sale is likely to be completed within the next three months.

“The unprecedented data presented by the defense establishment—centered on a new record in defense export volumes—reflect in the most striking way the security strength and technological superiority of the State of Israel,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

Israel is already hard at work on the Merkava V, nicknamed “Barak,” which is currently undergoing field capability tests.

The Merkava V is an improved version of the Merkava IV which has integrated the latest technologies and innovations in digital protection and combat capabilities.

The Merkava V is currently being operated by the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Iron Track Armored Brigade, according to Military Coverage. The 401st Iron Track is an Armored Brigade in the 162nd Division of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which is under the Southern Command and mainly operates Merkava IV tanks.

Israel sold a record $12.6 billion in defense exports in 2022, the Defense Ministry reported last Wednesday.

Defense exports have doubled in less than a decade and increased by 50 percent in the past three years, with sales to the Abraham Accords countries reaching $3 billion, the ministry said.

Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) contributed to this report.