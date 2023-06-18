Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated a warning Sunday that Israel will do whatever it must to defense its people from Iranian aggression, regardless of whatever agreements are signed between Tehran and other nations — including the United States.

Speaking Sunday during a visit to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the prime minister said he was “very impressed” by the advanced defensive means he saw during a briefing by IAI Board Chairman Amir Peretz and President and CEO Boaz Levy,

“We are determined to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu emphasized.

“Our vigorous opposition to returning to the original nuclear agreement contributed to the American decision not to do so.

“We have also made it clear to our American friends that more limited agreements are also unacceptable to us,” he underlined.

“In any case, just as I have clarified to them and to the world, I will reiterate here: We will do whatever we need to do in order to defend ourselves, with our own forces, against any threat,” he added.

Also participating in the visit were National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman and the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil.