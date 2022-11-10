Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90

A saliva test for pregnancy developed by Israeli biotech company Salignostics will soon be available to consumers.

The test, SaliStick, is based on the same technology used to produce COVID-19 testing kits and can detect pregnancy on the first day of a missed period with results delivered in less than 10 minutes, the company said.

It successfully completed clinical trials last year on more than 300 pregnant and non-pregnant women in Israel.

Salignostics was founded by a team of researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The company also sells diagnostic kits that detect Helicobacter pylori, a bacterial infection that causes stomach ulcers.

The test is expected to be available in Israel, Europe, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates in the first quarter of 2023.

The test kit has already received approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health as well as European CE certification for market distribution in the European Union.

The company is now in the process of seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Production facilities to manufacture the test kit have been set up in the Lavon industrial park in northern Israel.