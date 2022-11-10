Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

IDF troops have captured a member of the terror cell responsible for the murder of 47-year-old IDF special forces commando Noam Raz this past May.

Israeli forces entered Jenin in a rare daytime raid on Wednesday to make the arrest after receiving intelligence information on the whereabouts of Tzedki Ahmed Ali Marai.

Palestinian Authority gunmen attacked the forces as they prepared to capture Marai, resulting in a shootout that killed one terrorist as he was throwing an explosive device at IDF soldiers.

The 23-year-old terrorist has been involved in several other shooting attacks against IDF soldiers as well, according to the IDF.

Earlier this month, another member of the cell that killed Noam Raz died in a shootout with Israeli forces during an arrest operation in Jenin. Three other terrorists were wounded in the shootout.

IDF soldiers, Israel Border Guard Police and the Shin Bet arrested five other wanted terrorist suspects on Wednesday night as Operation Wave Breaker continues.

Two of the suspects were arrested in the Bethlehem area villages of Ayda and Al’Aza; a third suspect was arrested in the Ramallah-area village of Burka, where an illegal Carlo submachine gun was also confiscated.

The forces arrested two other wanted suspects in the Hebron-area village of Dura, where more illegal weapons were seized.

All the suspects were transferred to security personnel for further investigation and all Israeli forces returned safely to base.