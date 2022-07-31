Photo Credit: Start-Up National Central
Israeli NGO 'Start-Up National Central' staff meet with Bahrain Economic Development Board and Bahrain's Embassy in Israel

Start-Up National Central, a non-profit organization that promotes Israeli innovation around the world, introduced 15 leading Israeli start-ups to significant business opportunities in Bahrain this weekend.

The introductions came at a joint event with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Israel and Bahrain’s Economic Development Board (EDB).

The meeting was aimed at recruiting Israeli companies to set up a regional research and development (R&D) hub in Bahrain.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is offering low operating costs as well as significant labor subsidies that can benefit Israeli start-ups.

The startups can provide technological advancements to Bahrain and make a huge impact on the economy and the overall level of jobs created.

“Every Israeli I know who has been to Bahrain has come back with a sparkle in their eyes, and those who went for business will tell you that Bahrain is business-friendly and our work attitude is ’tachles,’” said Ambassador Khaled Al Jalahma, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Israel.

“We learned about the amazing opportunities Bahrain offers Israeli tech companies,” said Start-Up Nation Central’s vice president of Innovation Diplomacy, Yariv Becher.

“We are working to foster such collaborations that are the foundation for long-term relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” he added.

