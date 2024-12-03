Photo Credit: International Criminal Court

A Brussels-based pro-terror NGO has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court in The Hague against Israel’s new military attache in Belgium, IDF Colonel Moshe Tetro.

The Hind Rajab Foundation announced Tuesday that it sent a letter urging Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to refuse accreditation to Tetro as a military attache.

Tetro’s role in “directing attacks on hospitals, including Naser Hospital in Khan Yunis and al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, represents a blatant violation of international humanitarian law”, the Foundation claimed.

“Allowing Moshe Tetro to serve in Belgium would be an endorsement of his crimes,” Foundation chair Dyab Abou Jahjah said.

“Belgium must uphold its commitment to justice and send a clear message that war criminals have no place in our institutions or our society.”

In its complaint to the ICC, the Foundation accuses Tetro of war crimes, claiming he is a “key figure in the implementation of Israeli policy towards hospitals and the strategy of famine and thirst as a weapon of war.”

Tetro is accused of “orchestrating starvation and targeting healthcare facilities” during the war against Israel launched by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist organization on October 7, 2023.

Hamas has routinely used Gaza’s hospitals, healthcare clinics, schools and mosques from which to launch attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, hiding behind Gaza civilians as human shields to avoid counterattack by the IDF.

This past October, the Hind Rajab Foundation submitted a complaint to the ICC, with copies to the embassies of eight countries in The Hague, calling for Interpol arrest warrants against 1,000 Israeli soldiers. Among the nations who received the request were Spain, Ireland and South Africa.

The pro-terror organization said in the October announcement that its complaint included “numerous individuals with dual citizenship, including 12 from France, 12 from the United States, 4 from Canada, 3 from the United Kingdom, and 2 from the Netherlands.”

According to the NGO Monitor watchdog organization, the Hind Rajab Foundation was officially registered in Belgium in September 2024.

“Long-time anti-Israel activists Dyab Abou Jahjah and Karim Hassoun serve as the NGO’s chair and secretary, respectively. Both signed a 2009 appeal demanding that candidates in European Parliament elections ‘actively pursue the immediate and unconditional removal of Hamas and all other Palestinian liberation organizations from the European list of proscribed terrorist organizations,'” NGO Monitor noted.

