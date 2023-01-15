Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics has announced the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3 percent last month.

According to the report, the annual inflation rate has remained at 5.3 percent for the second month in a row – a 20-year high.

Prices rose in December 2022 in transportation (1.1 percent), housing and medical services (0.6 percent each) and home maintenance as well (0.2 percent).

In residential rentals tenants who renewed their leases were faced with a 4.4 percent jump in their rent. New tenants saw a leap of 8.2 percent.

Changes in home prices are not included in the consumer price index, however.

However, there were some notable exceptions: the price of fresh product dropped by 2.8 percent, culture and entertainment dropped by 1.4 percent, clothing and footwear dropped by 1 percent and furniture and home equipment dropped by 0.7 percent.

The consumer price index is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for specified market basket of consumer goods.

In Israel, the basket includes a total of 68 best-selling basic products such as milk and dairy products, bread, meat and fish, fruits and vegetables, dry food, toiletries, and cleaning products.