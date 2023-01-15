Photo Credit: Oren Nahshon / Flash 90
An Israeli man fills his tank at a gas station in Jerusalem. Israel has some of the highest prices in the world for gasoline.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has issued an order to reduce the tax on fuel, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Sunday evening.

The order should result in a 13 agorot drop in the price of a liter of gasoline, according to the report.

Last week, Smotrich joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in announcing the government’s economic plan to freeze or reduce the rates for electricity, water, and property tax, in addition to those on fuel.

The plan is aimed at dealing with the escalating cost of living in the Jewish State in accordance with the coalition agreement.

