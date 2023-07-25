Photo Credit: Likud

Moody’s international rating agency announced it would publish an unusual report for investors regarding Israel Tuesday evening. In advance of that announcement, US investment bank Morgan Stanley released comprehensive report analyzing Israel’s economy and strategy, with a special focus on the fallout from Monday’s Knesset ratification of the first part of the government’s package of judicial reforms.

Despite the expectations of some, Moody’s did not lower Israel’s credit rating in their report, simply noting that there is serious risk that the political and social tensions (presumably referring to the behavior of the anarchists) will continue and have negative consequences for Israel’s economy and security.

Advertisement





If the political tensions around the judicial reform continue, growth in 2023 could be slashed to just one percent, Morgan Stanley also warned, again referring to the disruptive and destructive behavior of the anarchists.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the anticipated announcement by Moody’s a “momentary reaction” in a joint response to the announcement.

“When the dust settles it will become clear that Israel’s economy is very strong,” Netanyahu and Smotrich reassured nervous investors.

“The defense industry is bursting with orders, the gas industry is increasing exports to Europe and seven companies are currently competing for tenders for gas exploration in Israel with an investment of billions.

“Intel is planning its largest investment outside the US and will invest $25 billion in Israel. Nvidia is building a supercomputer in Israel, and we are promoting artificial intelligence, cyber and chip manufacturing in Israel.

“The employment market is tight, growth is rising and inflation is being curbed, regulation is being removed and free market competition is increasing,” they noted.

“Israel’s economy is based on solid foundations and will continue to grow under an experienced leadership that leads a responsible economic policy.”

Morgan Stanley

“Domestic instability related to the proposed changes in the judicial system affects the economy both in the short and medium term: The heightened uncertainty related to the judicial reform can be characterized as a risk premium shock,” Morgan Stanley said in a statement that was notable for not blaming the government’s planned overhaul.

The agency made a serious effort to avoid directly blaming the ringleaders of the months-long anarchy raging through Israeli cities, fomented by opposition lawmakers and failed, past political leaders in response to a bad case of sour grapes over their defeat at the ballot box.

“In our base case, assuming uncertainty resolved in the coming months, we see 2.5 percent GDP growth (the same as the Bank of Israel’s forecast), accelerating into 2024, and inflation returning within the target band by the second quarter of 2024. We expect the Bank of Israel to end its tightening cycle with a 0.25 percent hike to 5 percent in July, though the risks to our inflation and rates forecast are skewed to the upside.

“In the adverse scenario, with the tensions over judicial reform persisting for longer or even escalating, a higher risk premium and shekel depreciation would translate into higher inflation, averaging 5.1 percent in 2023, and forcing further tightening by the Bank of Israel to 6.25 percent. More broadly, we see lower economic confidence along with tighter monetary policy translating into lower investment and consumption and pushing economic growth to only 1 percent this year.”