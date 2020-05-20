Photo Credit: Clément Bucco-Lechat / Wikimedia

High-end German carmaker Porsche is going to incorporate technology from Haifa-based startup Tactile Mobility in its future vehicles, the companies announced on Monday at the eighth annual EcoMotion Conference.

“Tactile Mobility is a software and data company that grants smart autonomous vehicles the ability to feel the road,” explained Tactile Mobility CEO Amit Nisenbaum, according to CTech. “We are very proud to announce that we will embed our software in Porsche vehicles in order to make them smarter, more enjoyable to drive and safer to drive.”

Tactile Mobility’s technology can analyze data from a car’s sensors and use artificial intelligence to improve the vehicle’s performance. The real-time data provides actionable information such as road quality and tire traction. Porsche does not plan to use the technology to create a self-driving car but rather to serve as an aid to drivers.

Manuel Höll, general manager of Chassis SW-Development Porsche, said Porsche insists that the best way to drive its cars is with a real person at the wheel, but at the same time, the company is not ignoring technological advances.

“Porsche is known worldwide for its famous sports cars and products, but as [with] all automotive manufacturers in recent times, Porsche is continuing to look forward to improving its product, and offer new products and innovate in new ways, including investigating the development of autonomous driving technology,” Höll said, according to the report.