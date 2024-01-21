Photo Credit: Courtesy the family

Amichai Jackson, a bar mitzvah boy from the Gush Etzion community of Elazar, decided that in lieu of a party to celebrate his milestone event – his parents should use the money earmarked for the occasion and treat IDF soldiers to a scrumptious dinner.

Amichai was slated to celebrate his bar mitzvah a month after the breakout of “Operation Iron Swords.” He was called to the Torah and received his Aliyah, but decided to push off his party to quieter times.

His mother Ilana said “After deliberating, Amichai decided to do something meaningful for the soldiers. Instead of having a party with family members and friends, the caterers prepared a huge meal including a hamburger bar with all the trimmings for 200 very happy soldiers.”

Amichi said “I felt that it wasn’t appropriate to have a party now. When I saw the soldiers eating and enjoying themselves, I felt that it was 1,000 times more meaningful.”

The soldiers thanked Amichai and the Jackson family for the lavish meal and sent him a thank you video.

Gush Etzion Mayor, and Yesha Council Chairman, Shlomo Ne’eman said, “Dear Amichai, we were very moved by your decision to give the soldiers a sumptuous and festive meal instead of having your bar mitzvah party. The education you received from your parents exemplifies what it means to be Israeli. It is also a reflection of the patriotism of the next generation of youth growing up here in Gush Etzion. When you made the soldiers happy, you made us all happy.”