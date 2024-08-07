Photo Credit: Chad Davis

Representative Cori Bush, 48, a Democrat from Missouri, has been defeated in Tuesday’s primary election. This marks another setback for the progressive faction in Congress known as “the squad.” With 95% of the votes counted, Bush, who represented Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, was ousted by Wesley Bell, 50, the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney by a vote of 51.2% to 45.6%. This defeat follows the earlier loss of Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, making Bush the second member of “the squad” to fail in their reelection bid this year.

Me, @TheCJPearson, and @LexiiLach are toasting to Squad DEI Member Cori Bush getting OBLITERATED in her primary tonight in Missouri ?? WHAT A DAY! Kamala gives us a gift with Walz and the Squad loses yet ANOTHER member ? pic.twitter.com/ujc0c089uu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 7, 2024

Ahead of Election Day, Bush’s campaign was worried that its war chest was too small for Bush to overcome the huge contributions coming Bell’s way from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the United Democracy Project (UDP), AIPAC’s super PAC, who poured about $9 million to defeat Bush. Some political analysts speculated that if Bush were to lose the election, it could prompt candidates and strategists to reevaluate their strategies when facing opponents with substantial financial backing.

You think?

In honor of Cori Bush losing her race, throwback to this gem: pic.twitter.com/CyaqM3RMt7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2024

But the reason the incumbent Bush failed to regain her seat in Congress was not only the shortcoming of her fundraising. Her progressive record and insane anti-Israel stance also had much to do with her loss. She supported “unwaveringly” policies such as defunding the police and the Black Lives Matter’s demands. But the jewel in her crown was her fervent support for BDS and Hamas. On July 18, 2023, she was one of nine progressive Democrats to vote against a congressional non-binding resolution that stated that “the State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state,” that Congress rejects “all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia,” and that “the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.”

On July 25, 2024, the St. Louis Dispatch, which had previously been critical of Bell, endorsed him.

Cori Bush is OUSTED ??? This is my favorite game of bingo yet. 2 down, more to go! pic.twitter.com/dP5qlJLTTv — Debra Lea (@thedebralea) August 7, 2024

