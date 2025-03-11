Photo Credit: AZM4Israel YouTube screenshot

Voting for the “parliament of the Jewish people” in the U.S. has officially opened Mםמגשט (March 10) and will continue through May 4, 2025.

Administered by the American Zionist Movement (AZM), the U.S. election for the 39th World Zionist Congress provides American Jews with a powerful opportunity to influence Israel’s future, impact Jewish communities worldwide, and express their commitment to Zionism. The 152 U.S. delegates—comprising approximately one-third of the Congress—will join global representatives in making key decisions regarding the leadership and priorities of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), the Jewish National Fund-Keren Kayemet LeIsrael (KKL-JNF), The Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI), and Keren Hayesod. These decisions will determine the allocation of over $1 billion annually to support Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

Registration and voting are now available at zionistelection.org. Paper ballots can be requested, and there is a $5 fee to register and vote, covering election costs.

To be eligible to vote, you must:

Be Jewish (and not adhere to another religion)

Be 18 or older by June 30, 2025

Be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident

Maintain primary residence in the U.S.

Accept the Jerusalem Program (the Zionist movement platform)

Not have voted in the November 2022 Knesset election (nor voted in any Knesset election before July 28, 2025)A record-breaking 21 slates, representing diverse political, religious, and cultural perspectives, are competing in this year’s election—a 50% increase from 2020. This surge in participation positions the American Jewish community to make an unprecedented impact on critical Jewish and Zionist causes, including supporting vulnerable populations in Israel, humanitarian and rebuilding efforts after the October 7th attacks, strengthening Jewish identity, promoting Aliyah, fostering connections between Israel and world Jewry, Zionist education, and enhancing security at Jewish institutions.

The modern Zionist movement traces its roots to the First Zionist Congress, convened by Theodor Herzl in 1897, where Jewish leaders declared the necessity of a Jewish state. Following this election, the 39th World Zionist Congress will convene in Jerusalem from October 28-30, 2025. The Congress and its elections occur once every five years.

“Today is the day to cast your vote for the Jewish and Israeli future,” said Herbert Block, Executive Director of AZM. “By electing representatives who advocate for the interests of American Jewry, voters have a unique opportunity to shape our collective future and reaffirm our unwavering support for Zionism—especially in light of the tragedies of October 7, 2023, and the ongoing war.”

The 2025 election follows years of global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Israel’s multifront war, reinforcing the importance of unity in the Zionist movement.

“Regardless of the slate you support, there are no ‘winners’ or ‘losers’—participation itself is a victory,” Block added. “The larger the voter turnout, the stronger the voice of American Jewry.”

This year, over 2,900 candidates from 43 U.S. states and territories are running—an increase of more than 60% compared to 2020. The 21 competing slates, listed in ballot order, are:

SHAS

VISION

VOTE REFORM

VOTE REFORM Kol Israel – Strengthening Israel and the Jewish People

ORTHODOX ISRAEL COALITION (OIC) – MIZRACHI: On the Frontlines for Israel’s Future

ANU: A New Union – A NextGen Big Tent for Jewish American Consensus

Israel365 Action – Vote AGAINST the two-state “solution” and FOR Judea and Samaria!

Achdut Israel

Achdut Israel Am Yisrael Chai: Investing in Jewish Leadership, Fulfilling Our Destiny

Aish Ha’am

Aish Ha’am ERETZ HAKODESH: Protecting the Kedusha and Mesorah of Eretz Yisrael

Beyachad – TOGETHER FOR ISRAEL

AID Coalition (America-Israel Democracy): The Israeli-American Voice to Rebuild Israel

ZOA Coalition: The 30+ Leading Orgs Defending Jews-Students-Israel-Judea-Samaria

HATIKVAH: The Progressive Slate – Vote for Change & Hope – A Better Future in Israel

MERCAZ USA: The Voice of Conservative/Masorti Judaism

Dorshei Torah V’Tzion: Torah and Israel for the Future of All Jews

The Jewish Future — Centrist Liberal Zionism

American Forum for Israel

Israeli American Council (IAC) – A Coast-to-Coast Community with Israel at Heart and Spirit

HERUT NORTH AMERICA – The Jabotinsky Movement

Vote today at zionistelection.org.

For election-related questions, contact [email protected] or call 212-339-6944.

