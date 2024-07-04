Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Watch the leaked video below, posted late Wednesday by Benny Johnson. Trump is heard saying about Biden: he is “quitting the race… I got him out.” And he adds: He’s an “old broken-down pile of [expletive]… Now we have Kamala. She’s so [expletive] bad.”

Obviously, if you don’t wish to hear the former president’s expletives, do not watch.

? LEAKED VIDEO: Trump on Biden he’s “quitting the race.. I got him out” he’s an “old broken-down pile of crap… Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad” pic.twitter.com/G9eLy1hmIc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 4, 2024

So, let’s look at Wednesday’s polls. Before the notorious debate in which President Joe Biden looked and sounded like the resident of an old age home waiting for his pudding, the gap between the two major candidates was narrow and fluctuated frequently. But on Wednesday it was Trump all the way down:

NY Times/Siena: Trump 49, Biden 43 – Trump +6

Wall Street Journal: Trump 48, Biden 42 – Trump +6

CBS News: Trump 50, Biden 48 – Trump +2

Yahoo News: Trump 45, Biden 43 – Trump +2

CNN: Trump 49, Biden 43 – Trump +6

Trump is also leading in all the key swing states by a margin of between 1.2 points in Michigan and 5.6 in Arizona.

These current survey data provide initial quantitative support for concerns among Democrats: Biden’s lackluster debate showing may have further weakened his position against Trump in the upcoming election. In the wake of Biden’s difficulty completing sentences and clearly expressing his platform during the debate, some Democratic politicians and financial backers are questioning his capacity to serve. They are calling on Biden to demonstrate to a doubtful electorate that he can effectively fulfill his duties through a potential second term, which would end when he is 86 years old.

Happy birthday.

Following the debate, 74% of voters now consider Biden too old for the presidency, a 5-percentage point increase. Among Democrats, concerns about Biden’s age have risen sharply, with 59% now expressing this view – an 8-percentage point jump in just one week. Independent voters’ concerns have also grown, with 79% now seeing Biden as too old, a figure nearly on par with Republican sentiment.

The Washington Post noted on Wednesday that even if Biden gives flawless performances in the coming days, senior Democratic strategists suggest that Biden’s position may be at risk if public and internal polls show significant weaknesses. These strategists, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, shared their insights on the current situation.

Since his Friday rally in North Carolina, the 81-year-old President has made four public appearances. These included comments on a Supreme Court ruling, remarks on extreme weather, a speech at Stonewall National Monument in New York, and a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on Wednesday. In total, these appearances amounted to 32 minutes of speaking time, all with the aid of teleprompters. Additionally, Biden attended fundraisers and other campaign events over the weekend.

A senior campaign advisor described the situation as “a deafening silence” from the top leadership, echoing concerns shared by other advisors. They pointed to what they see as the President’s failure to publicly demonstrate his fitness for office, even as anxiety grows within the party. Some long-time Biden supporters have expressed ongoing frustration with the political response and an increasing belief that changes are necessary.

Or, as former President Trump put it: “I got him out.”

