By Assaf Golan, Israel Hayom, JNS Staff
After a long stretch of spring-like conditions that caused many Israelis to wonder whether winter would ever come, Tuesday night offered new hope as thunderstorms poured copious amounts of water on Israel’s coast.
As of early Wednesday morning, the storm had caused massive disruptions in multiple areas, with first responders helping motorists stranded by flooding. One such incident almost ended in tragedy when a vehicle with four passengers fell into the Jordan River after trying to cross a bridge.
In central Israel, a man almost drowned after he was trapped in a locked car that had gotten stuck in a flooded area. He was rescued by firefighters and then evacuated to receive medical care.